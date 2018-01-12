13 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 13

Sierra Club Hike at Big Sur
8:30 a.m.
Big Sur coastal hike to Buckeye Camp and back. 7 miles, with 2,000-foot elevation gain. Rain or threat of rain cancels. Hearst San Simeon State Park, Washburn Day Use Area, Highway 1. Free. 805-473-3694.
Family Day at the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Outdoor exploration, puppet shows, creepy crawler adventures and more. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. $3 adults, under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
AAUW Morro Bay Meeting
10 a.m.
The Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women. Lenore Erickson to speak on “An Understanding of Islam.” St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Free.
Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Walk
10 a.m.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail. 2 miles, with little elevation gain. Rain cancels. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. 805-305-1423.
Trolley tours to Point San Luis Lighthouse
Noon, 1 and 2 p.m.
Presented by the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers. $20; $15 (for 12 and younger). www.pointsanluislighthouse.org. 805-540-5771.
Treasuring Tide Pools
1 p.m.
Meet at the Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Joy Bonner and Adam Levine
1 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Fruit Tree Pruning Clinic
1 p.m.
Fruit tree pruning demonstration and hands-on clinic. Cal Poly Crops Unit, Mount Bishop Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-1056.
Dueling Dames
2 p.m.
History, comedy and sword fighting. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 West Branch St. Free. 805-473-7161.
‘A Little Princess’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Intro to Argentine Tango
7 p.m.
Dynamic, expressive music from Argentina with Mariano Barreiro Tango Trio. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St. $25. 805-801-6148.
‘Period of Adjustment’
7:30 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.
Petty Theft
8 p.m.
Tom Petty tribute band. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20.20 plus fees. http://www.pettytheftrocks.com/.
