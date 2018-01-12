13 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 13

More Videos 0:57 Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours Pause 3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 1:17 Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay 1:46 How communities adjust to nuclear power plant closures 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 0:25 SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 1:41 Women's March San Luis Obispo organizers talk about 2018 goals 2:31 Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 1:06 Tour the Point San Luis Lighthouse 2:09 Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tour the Point San Luis Lighthouse Among the Point San Luis Lighthouse educational offerings is a fourth-grade field trip, sponsored by the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust. The children learn about the lighthouse, which was completed in 1890, about technological aspects, and about what it was like to live at the lighthouse. Among the Point San Luis Lighthouse educational offerings is a fourth-grade field trip, sponsored by the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust. The children learn about the lighthouse, which was completed in 1890, about technological aspects, and about what it was like to live at the lighthouse. David Middlecamp The Tribune

