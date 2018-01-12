13 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 13

More Videos

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours 0:57

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours

Pause
Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay 1:17

Showtime drama 'The Affair' films in Morro Bay

How communities adjust to nuclear power plant closures 1:46

How communities adjust to nuclear power plant closures

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:14

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

Women's March San Luis Obispo organizers talk about 2018 goals 1:41

Women's March San Luis Obispo organizers talk about 2018 goals

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 2:31

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

Tour the Point San Luis Lighthouse 1:06

Tour the Point San Luis Lighthouse

Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach 2:09

Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach

  • Tour the Point San Luis Lighthouse

    Among the Point San Luis Lighthouse educational offerings is a fourth-grade field trip, sponsored by the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust. The children learn about the lighthouse, which was completed in 1890, about technological aspects, and about what it was like to live at the lighthouse.

Among the Point San Luis Lighthouse educational offerings is a fourth-grade field trip, sponsored by the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust. The children learn about the lighthouse, which was completed in 1890, about technological aspects, and about what it was like to live at the lighthouse. David Middlecamp The Tribune
Among the Point San Luis Lighthouse educational offerings is a fourth-grade field trip, sponsored by the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust. The children learn about the lighthouse, which was completed in 1890, about technological aspects, and about what it was like to live at the lighthouse. David Middlecamp The Tribune

Local

13 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 13

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 12, 2018 09:28 AM

Sierra Club Hike at Big Sur

8:30 a.m.

Big Sur coastal hike to Buckeye Camp and back. 7 miles, with 2,000-foot elevation gain. Rain or threat of rain cancels. Hearst San Simeon State Park, Washburn Day Use Area, Highway 1. Free. 805-473-3694.

Family Day at the Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outdoor exploration, puppet shows, creepy crawler adventures and more. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. $3 adults, under 17 free. 805-772-2694.

AAUW Morro Bay Meeting

10 a.m.

The Morro Bay Chapter of the American Association of University Women. Lenore Erickson to speak on “An Understanding of Islam.” St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave., Morro Bay. Free.

Fiscalini Ranch Preserve Walk

10 a.m.

Walk the Forest Loop Trail. 2 miles, with little elevation gain. Rain cancels. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. 805-305-1423.

Trolley tours to Point San Luis Lighthouse

Noon, 1 and 2 p.m.

Presented by the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers. $20; $15 (for 12 and younger). www.pointsanluislighthouse.org. 805-540-5771.

Treasuring Tide Pools

1 p.m.

Meet at the Bluff Trailhead, about 100 yards south of the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road. Free. 805-772-2694.

Joy Bonner and Adam Levine

1 p.m.

Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

Fruit Tree Pruning Clinic

1 p.m.

Fruit tree pruning demonstration and hands-on clinic. Cal Poly Crops Unit, Mount Bishop Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-1056.

Dueling Dames

2 p.m.

History, comedy and sword fighting. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 West Branch St. Free. 805-473-7161.

‘A Little Princess’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

Intro to Argentine Tango

7 p.m.

Dynamic, expressive music from Argentina with Mariano Barreiro Tango Trio. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St. $25. 805-801-6148.

‘Period of Adjustment’

7:30 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.

Petty Theft

8 p.m.

Tom Petty tribute band. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20.20 plus fees. http://www.pettytheftrocks.com/.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  

Videos

Montecito mudslides send Hwy. 101 truckers searching for detours

View More Video