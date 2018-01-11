Local

Injuries reported in 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 166 near Santa Maria

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

January 11, 2018 09:35 PM

Multiple vehicles reportedly were involved in a crash with at least one person trapped on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Thursday night, according to emergency radio dispatch reports.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., personnel from the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to the incident.

Several ambulances and a CalStar medical helicopter also were dispatched to the crash scene near Rock Front Ranch.

At least one person reportedly was trapped in the wreckage of the crash that may have involved five vehicles. One caller said up to eight vehicles may have been involved.

The trapped patient reportedly was requiring heavy extrication from the wreckage.

At least two people received moderate injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

Authorities also were preparing to close Highway 166 between Highway 101 near Santa Maria and Highway 33 in the Cuyama Valley.

The narrow two-lane roadway has seen heavier than normal traffic due to the closure of Highway 101 near Montecito because of flooding and mud after Tuesday's storm.

With the closure, traffic has being detoured onto Highway 166 for travelers going to or coming from Interstate 5.

