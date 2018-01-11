8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 12

More Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Pause
Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach 2:09

Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:14

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

Discovery SLO's vision: Bowling alley, concerts, food and more — all in one spot 1:46

Discovery SLO's vision: Bowling alley, concerts, food and more — all in one spot

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress 1:45

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress

A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County 2:05

A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 2:31

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

What it's like to grow marijuana in California Valley 0:58

What it's like to grow marijuana in California Valley

Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses inmate who died in custody at SLO County jail 6:30

Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses inmate who died in custody at SLO County jail

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:24

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

  • Visit the monarch butterflies in Pismo Beach

    Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove.

Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 12

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 03:12 PM

Monarch Butterfly Grove

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.

Student-run Arcade

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

12 to 12:35 p.m.

Annual student-built and student-managed arcade. Seventh-grade. Open to the public. Santa Lucia Middle School, 2850 Schoolhouse Lane, Cambria. 805-927-3693.

Paws to Read

4 p.m.

Read to Carly the therapy dog. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.

Jim Weiss: Myths and Mysteries

6 to 8 p.m.

Master Storyteller Jim Weiss.Mountainbrook Community Church, 1775 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo. $20, $5 children. 805-548-8700.

‘A Little Princess’

7 to 9 p.m.

A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.

Easton Everett Duo

7 to 9 p.m.

Live music. The Porch Cafe, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. 805-438-3376

‘Period of Adjustment’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.

W. Terrence Spiller

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Piano recital. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $14, $9 students. 805-756-4849.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  

Videos

Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach

View More Video