8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 12

Monarch Butterfly Grove
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Student-run Arcade
12 to 12:35 p.m.
Annual student-built and student-managed arcade. Seventh-grade. Open to the public. Santa Lucia Middle School, 2850 Schoolhouse Lane, Cambria. 805-927-3693.
Paws to Read
4 p.m.
Read to Carly the therapy dog. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Jim Weiss: Myths and Mysteries
6 to 8 p.m.
Master Storyteller Jim Weiss.Mountainbrook Community Church, 1775 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo. $20, $5 children. 805-548-8700.
‘A Little Princess’
7 to 9 p.m.
A young orphan girl is left at the mercy of a vindictive headmistress. Academy of Creative Theatre. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $17 to $25. 805-786-2440.
Easton Everett Duo
7 to 9 p.m.
Live music. The Porch Cafe, 22322 El Camino Real, Santa Margarita. 805-438-3376
‘Period of Adjustment’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.
W. Terrence Spiller
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Piano recital. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $14, $9 students. 805-756-4849.
