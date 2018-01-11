8 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 12

3:29 Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach Pause

2:09 Watch Joan the giant octopus hunt down a live crab in Avila Beach

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:46 Discovery SLO's vision: Bowling alley, concerts, food and more — all in one spot

1:45 Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

2:31 Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

0:58 What it's like to grow marijuana in California Valley

6:30 Sheriff Ian Parkinson discusses inmate who died in custody at SLO County jail