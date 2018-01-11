Pismo Beach police say it’s unlikely that the body found washed ashore Wednesday was a victim of the Montecito mudslides.
Pismo Beach police say it’s unlikely that the body found washed ashore Wednesday was a victim of the Montecito mudslides. Joe Johnston Tribune
Pismo Beach police say it’s unlikely that the body found washed ashore Wednesday was a victim of the Montecito mudslides. Joe Johnston Tribune

Local

Body found on Pismo beach unlikely a Montecito mudslide victim, police say

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 11:31 AM

Pismo Beach police say it’s highly unlikely the deceased man found on the shoreline Wednesday was a victim of the Montecito mudslides.

“It would take an awful strong current to take it all the way up here,” Cmdr. Tom Portz said Thursday.

A police sergeant found the body while on patrol near the beach area south of the Addie Street parking lot, according to a Wednesday news release.

Portz said the man was most likely a local and that police have some idea about who he was, but there has not yet been a positive identification. The body is awaiting a full toxicology screen before a cause of death will be released, but Portz said there were “no completely obvious signs” of a cause.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach
See what they're doing to improve the campground in Morro Bay 0:50

See what they're doing to improve the campground in Morro Bay
Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs 1:18

Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs

View More Video