Body found on Pismo beach unlikely a Montecito mudslide victim, police say

Pismo Beach police say it’s highly unlikely the deceased man found on the shoreline Wednesday was a victim of the Montecito mudslides.

“It would take an awful strong current to take it all the way up here,” Cmdr. Tom Portz said Thursday.

A police sergeant found the body while on patrol near the beach area south of the Addie Street parking lot, according to a Wednesday news release.

Portz said the man was most likely a local and that police have some idea about who he was, but there has not yet been a positive identification. The body is awaiting a full toxicology screen before a cause of death will be released, but Portz said there were “no completely obvious signs” of a cause.