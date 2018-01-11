A truc load of grapes makes its way to the Robert Hall winery in Paso Robles in 2007. Trip Advisor noted the region is “renowned for wine-making,” in addition to its proximity to the coast.
Local

Paso Robles lands on Trip Advisor’s list of 10 ‘Top Destinations on the Rise’

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 10:50 AM

Paso Robles is a “Top Destination on the Rise,” according to Trip Advisor’s sixth annual list of trending travel spots.

The travel review site ranked the North County city No. 6 behind destinations in Hawaii, Texas, North Carolina and Colorado. Paso was the only California city to make the list.

The ranking recognizes destinations in the United States by measuring the “year-over-year increase in positive Trip Advisor traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions, as well as increases in search and booking interest,” according to a Trip Advisor news release.

“Located in the coastal mountain range of central California, Paso Robles, or ‘Pass of the Oaks,’ is close to mountains, beaches and deserts,” the list reads. “This region is renowned for wine-making, and is home to more than 170 wineries, 26,000 vineyard acres and 40 varietals of wine.”

The guide also highlights the area’s thermal springs, in addition to the Estrella Warbirds Museum and Studios on the Park.

Trip Advisor ranked Kapaa, Hawaii, as No. 1. Here’s the complete top 10:

1. Kapaa, Hawaii

2. Waco, Texas

3. Wilmington, North Carolina

4. Bend, Oregon

5. Boulder, Colorado

6. Paso Robles

7. Richmond, Virginia

8. Greenville, South Carolina

9. Omaha, Nebraska

10. Lexington, Kentucky

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

