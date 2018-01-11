Joan, a young Giant Pacific Octopus, will live at the Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach for about a year before being released back into the wild.
Joan, a young Giant Pacific Octopus, will live at the Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach for about a year before being released back into the wild. Central Coast Aquarium
Joan, a young Giant Pacific Octopus, will live at the Central Coast Aquarium in Avila Beach for about a year before being released back into the wild. Central Coast Aquarium

Local

The Central Coast Aquarium has a new giant octopus and her name is Joan

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

January 11, 2018 10:46 AM

The Central Coast Aquarium’s newest resident has eight arms, 2,000 suction cups and the intelligence of a 4-year-old.

Joan, a young female giant Pacific octopus, came to the aquarium in Avila Beach after a fisherman accidentally caught it in Morro Bay in October.

According to a news release, the octopus is just under a year old; it’s expected to live at the aquarium for about a year, at which point it’ll be released back to the same location she was found.

Reaching an average of 16 feet and 110 pounds at around 5 years of age, giant Pacific octopus grow bigger and live longer than any other octopus species, according to the aquarium. Their eight arms are covered in more than 2,000 suction cups that taste and smell independently. The species is native to the chilly waters of the Pacific Ocean, from the shallows to a depth of about 330 feet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Because it is expected to be released back into the wild, the octopus is being fed live prey to help keep its normal hunting behaviors.

You can see Joan in action on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays or Sundays, during the live octopus talk and feeding. For more information, contact the Central Coast Aquarium at 805-595-7280.

(And in case you were wondering, Joan was named after a donor and supporter of the aquarium.)

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

  Comments  

Videos

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach 3:29

Videos: Montecito mudslides left path of destruction, from hills to beach
See what they're doing to improve the campground in Morro Bay 0:50

See what they're doing to improve the campground in Morro Bay
Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs 1:18

Watch trailer for 'The Interrogation Room' episode about SLO County killer Rex Krebs

View More Video