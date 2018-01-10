Ozomatli.
Ozomatli. Courtesy photo
Ozomatli. Courtesy photo

Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Jan. 11

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 10, 2018 03:57 PM

Cambria Computer and Technology Club

2 p.m.

“What the app is that?” Pacific Premier Bank, 2255 Main St., Cambria. $10/year. More info: Dave Butner, dbbig23@charter.net.

Casey Stickley of Second Echo

6 p.m.

Weaving together grunge, alternative and rock ’n’ roll. The Last Stage West/Toro Creek Event Center, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-1393.

Chris Beland

6:30 p.m.

Songwriters At Play. 7 Sisters Brewing Co., 181 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-868-7133.

E-device and Basic Computer Skills Help

8:30 a.m.

Learn how to use your e-device, or learn basic computer skills. Registration required. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.

Ozomatli

9 p.m.

Latin-American rock, funk, reggae and jazz. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25.25. fremontslo.com.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

