5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Jan. 11

Cambria Computer and Technology Club
2 p.m.
“What the app is that?” Pacific Premier Bank, 2255 Main St., Cambria. $10/year. More info: Dave Butner, dbbig23@charter.net.
Casey Stickley of Second Echo
6 p.m.
Weaving together grunge, alternative and rock ’n’ roll. The Last Stage West/Toro Creek Event Center, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-1393.
Chris Beland
6:30 p.m.
Songwriters At Play. 7 Sisters Brewing Co., 181 Tank Farm Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-868-7133.
E-device and Basic Computer Skills Help
8:30 a.m.
Learn how to use your e-device, or learn basic computer skills. Registration required. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Ozomatli
9 p.m.
Latin-American rock, funk, reggae and jazz. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25.25. fremontslo.com.
