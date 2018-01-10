Curt Coleman, left, and Gene Gent work on a waterline at the campground at Morro Bay State Park. The campground is closed until Feb. 15 as the California Department of Parks and Recreation works to replace the aged waterline that’s been the source of numerous leaks and repairs.
Curt Coleman, left, and Gene Gent work on a waterline at the campground at Morro Bay State Park. The campground is closed until Feb. 15 as the California Department of Parks and Recreation works to replace the aged waterline that’s been the source of numerous leaks and repairs. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Morro Bay State Park campground is closed again, this time for leaky water pipes

By Monica Vaughan

January 10, 2018 03:40 PM

Those planning to camp at Morro Bay State Park will have to look elsewhere for now.

The campground is closed until Feb. 15 as California Department of Parks and Recreation works to replace the main waterline that’s been the source of numerous leaks and mounting expenses for repairs and water bills. Work on the long-anticipated project began Dec. 1, 2017.

Pipelines will be replaced throughout the campground, below the golf course, the marina and office, according to a campground closure notice on the parks website.

Morro Bay Golf Course was impacted by the work last month, when trenches were dug across holes No. 4 and No. 5. Heavy traffic from crews has also been an issue.

Last year, the campground was evacuated and then closed for weeks beginning in February after high winds brought down several trees and limbs during a destructive storm.

The campground includes 134 campsites, two group camps, restrooms, showers, RV hook-up sites and an RV dump station.

Those looking for other camping options in the area can try Montaña de Oro State Park or Morro Strand State Beach.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan

