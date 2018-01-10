The National Reconnaissance Office’s NROL-47 payload, encapsulated inside a 5-meter payload fairing, is mated to a Delta IV rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Space Launch Complex-6 to prep for departure.
The National Reconnaissance Office’s NROL-47 payload, encapsulated inside a 5-meter payload fairing, is mated to a Delta IV rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Space Launch Complex-6 to prep for departure. United Launch Alliance photo
The National Reconnaissance Office’s NROL-47 payload, encapsulated inside a 5-meter payload fairing, is mated to a Delta IV rocket at Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Space Launch Complex-6 to prep for departure. United Launch Alliance photo

Local

High winds delay Delta IV rocket launch from Vandenberg

By Janene Scully

Noozhawk.com

January 10, 2018 10:18 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

High winds hampered last-minute chores for the team readying to launch a Delta IV rocket and its top-secret satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Wednesday, delaying liftoff by a day.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket now is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday from Space Launch Complex-6 on South Base.

Weather was expected to improve significantly for a Thursday countdown to Vandenberg’s first launch of 2018.

The rocket will carry clandestine cargo for the National Reconnaissance Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Women's March San Luis Obispo organizers talk about 2018 goals

View More Video