San Luis Obispo closes all city fields due to rain

More Videos

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm 0:42

14-year-old girl rescued from Montecito home destroyed in storm

Pause
Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods 0:29

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm 0:29

See cars carried away by floodwater during intense California storm

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 2:31

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office 2:17

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm 0:25

SLO firefighters helps clear Thomas Fire debris ahead of potentially dangerous storm

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano 0:19

Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress 1:45

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress

Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 0:42

Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

  • Flooding closes Highway 1 in Oceano

    Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County.

Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County. Joe Johnston The Tribune
Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano for about 3 hours on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, due to flooding after an intense California rain storm hit San Luis Obispo County. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Local

San Luis Obispo closes all city fields due to rain

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

January 09, 2018 02:24 PM

UPDATED 55 MINUTES AGO

All San Luis Obispo city fields are closed Tuesday due to the recent rain storms, SLO Parks and Recreation announced on social media.

The city said it will reassess all fields on Wednesday to determine whether they will be reopened. More than two inches of rain has fallen in San Luis Obispo by Tuesday afternoon, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Works, and it is expected to continue falling through Tuesday until dissipating Wednesday.

While the rainfall has led to inconvenience, and a health advisory to avoid the ocean, in San Luis Obispo County, storm-related flash floods and mudslides had claimed at least eight lives in southern Santa Barbara County by Tuesday afternoon.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Search dogs help firefighters look for victims after Montecito floods

View More Video