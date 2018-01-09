San Luis Obispo closes all city fields due to rain

All San Luis Obispo city fields are closed Tuesday due to the recent rain storms, SLO Parks and Recreation announced on social media.

The city said it will reassess all fields on Wednesday to determine whether they will be reopened. More than two inches of rain has fallen in San Luis Obispo by Tuesday afternoon, according to San Luis Obispo County Public Works, and it is expected to continue falling through Tuesday until dissipating Wednesday.

While the rainfall has led to inconvenience, and a health advisory to avoid the ocean, in San Luis Obispo County, storm-related flash floods and mudslides had claimed at least eight lives in southern Santa Barbara County by Tuesday afternoon.