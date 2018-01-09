Highway 1 at 13th Street in Oceano is closed due to flooding from Tuesday's storm.
Local

Flooding closes Hwy. 1 in Oceano

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 09, 2018 09:20 AM

UPDATED 26 MINUTES AGO

Update, 11:45 a.m.

Highway 1 is now open, Caltrans said.

Original story:

Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano on Tuesday morning due to flooding on the road, Caltrans said.

The closure was reported about 8:40 a.m. The road was originally closed in both directions at 19th Street, but at 9:20 a.m., Caltrans said the road was closed at 13th Street.

Caltrans asks everyone to use caution and take Halcyon Road as a detour.

The closure was a result of heavy overnight rain throughout San Luis Obispo County. The storm dropped about an inch and a half in Oceano, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

As of 9 a.m., no power outages were reported in San Luis Obispo County, and this was the sole road closure.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

