Flooding closes Hwy. 1 in Oceano

Update, 11:45 a.m.
Highway 1 is now open, Caltrans said.
Original story:
Authorities closed Highway 1 in Oceano on Tuesday morning due to flooding on the road, Caltrans said.
The closure was reported about 8:40 a.m. The road was originally closed in both directions at 19th Street, but at 9:20 a.m., Caltrans said the road was closed at 13th Street.
Caltrans asks everyone to use caution and take Halcyon Road as a detour.
The closure was a result of heavy overnight rain throughout San Luis Obispo County. The storm dropped about an inch and a half in Oceano, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.
As of 9 a.m., no power outages were reported in San Luis Obispo County, and this was the sole road closure.
