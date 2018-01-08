SLO author goes global with a book that’s helping Korean kids learn English

More Videos 2:31 Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide Pause 1:45 Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress 5:46 Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 2:17 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 1:18 Atascadero woman rescues pot-bellied pigs to keep as pets 0:37 Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:29 See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire 1:16 These are the fastest-growing jobs in SLO County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SLO author, illustrator Sharon Lovejoy talks about how she made her dreams come true San Luis Obispo author Sharon Lovejoy’s book “Running Out of Night” is helping students in Seoul, South Korea, learn English and American history. Lovejoy answered questions recently via Skype, including one about how she made her dreams of becoming an author and illustrator come true. San Luis Obispo author Sharon Lovejoy’s book “Running Out of Night” is helping students in Seoul, South Korea, learn English and American history. Lovejoy answered questions recently via Skype, including one about how she made her dreams of becoming an author and illustrator come true. David Middlecamp The Tribune

San Luis Obispo author Sharon Lovejoy’s book “Running Out of Night” is helping students in Seoul, South Korea, learn English and American history. Lovejoy answered questions recently via Skype, including one about how she made her dreams of becoming an author and illustrator come true. David Middlecamp The Tribune