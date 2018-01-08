2 people trapped in rollover crash near San Simeon

Two people were reportedly pinned inside a vehicle after it rolled over on Highway 1 near San Simeon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 1 near San Simeon Creek Road, the CHP said. One of the people, a male, may have a head injury, according to the CHP’s dispatch log.
The CHP said multiple vehicles were involved, and the crash is related to a two-vehicle collision reported around the same time on Highway 1 at Exotic Garden Drive. At least one ambulance is en route.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Gabby Ferreira
