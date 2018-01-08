Two people were trapped in a vehicle after it rolled on Highway 1 near San Simeon on Monday morning.
Two people were trapped in a vehicle after it rolled on Highway 1 near San Simeon on Monday morning. Google Maps
Two people were trapped in a vehicle after it rolled on Highway 1 near San Simeon on Monday morning. Google Maps

Local

2 people trapped in rollover crash near San Simeon

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 08, 2018 11:56 AM

Two people were reportedly pinned inside a vehicle after it rolled over on Highway 1 near San Simeon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 1 near San Simeon Creek Road, the CHP said. One of the people, a male, may have a head injury, according to the CHP’s dispatch log.

The CHP said multiple vehicles were involved, and the crash is related to a two-vehicle collision reported around the same time on Highway 1 at Exotic Garden Drive. At least one ambulance is en route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide 2:31

Video: Drive the future Hwy. 1 over Big Sur's Mud Creek Slide
Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress 1:45

Caltrans is halfway done rebuilding Hwy. 1 — here's a look at the progress
SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office 2:17

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon talks about her first year in office

View More Video