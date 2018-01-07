Government meetings in SLO County for the week of Jan. 8, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Appoint council member and alternate to CAPSLO Board of Directors; consider providing direction to City Council’s representative on the Five Cities Fire Authority Board of Directors regarding issues to additional staffing.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve the 2017 Road Report. Amend a special tax on a city Community Facilities District.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Introduction of ordinance on the use of expanded polystyrene products; Ramona Garden Park Improvements; Measure K-14 Street Repair Update.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4567. Consider two applications for cannabis retailers in city.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday and Wednesday. 805-772-6200. Special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday to consider and approve 2018 strategic goals. Regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to review of management structure for water reclamation project; approve contract for online financial portal. Special meeting 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for advisory board candidate interviews.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Adopt ordinance requiring the abandonment of water wells under certain circumstances; consider amendment to water NIpomo Supplemental Water Project Supplemental Water Management and Groundwater Replenishment agreement.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Review district’s budget status as of Dec. 31, 2017; approve district auditors for fiscal year 2016-17 through 2018-19; consider report and recommendation to create an ad-hoc committee for inter-agency collaboration and related efforts.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a wine storage warehouse to be built at 3230 Riverside Ave. Consider a permit for a multi-use path to connect Ravine Waterpark to an overflow parking area at 2981 Union Road, on the south side of State Route 46 East.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Elect a board chairperson, determine supervisor appointments to various committees and commissions, discuss and provide direction on commercial cannabis taxation.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Zoning regulations update.
