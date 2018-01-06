Dewey Mace, left, and dance teacher Linda Drake,right, do the East Coast Swing at the Edgewater Inn in Pismo Beach.
Local

10 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 7

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 06, 2018 04:58 PM

Pancake Breakfast

8 to 11 a.m.

Pancake breakfast with bacon, eggs, juice, coffee and fresh fruit. Proceeds this month benefit local 4-H. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-543-0639.

Welcome the Dream

10 to 11 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Education series focused on immigration and refugee issues. https://welcomethedream.org/ Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 1701 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-234-7440.

SLO Bytes Computer Users

12:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Monthly meeting of the SLO Bytes Computer Users Group. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-478-0826.

Son of the Velvet Rat

1 to 4 p.m.

Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.

‘The Exterminating Angel’

2 p.m.

Met Live in HD. Opera by Thomas Adès. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12. 805-756-4849.

‘Period of Adjustment’

3 to 5 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.

Wildlife Photography Demonstration

3 to 5 p.m.

Brady Cabe shares photography tips. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

Dance Lessons

4 to 5 p.m.

Youth East Coast Swing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-491-1059.

Dance Lessons

5 to 6 p.m., 6 to 7 p.m.

East Coast Swing intermediate 5 to 6 p.m., beginning 6 to 7 p.m., followed by free open dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $5 (Free for new students). 805-491-1059.

Gypsy Jazz

6 to 9 p.m.

Gypsy Jazz, featuring Ben Arthur and Ron Mileur. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

