10 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Jan. 7

Pancake Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Pancake breakfast with bacon, eggs, juice, coffee and fresh fruit. Proceeds this month benefit local 4-H. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-543-0639.
Welcome the Dream
10 to 11 a.m., 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Education series focused on immigration and refugee issues. https://welcomethedream.org/ Mount Carmel Lutheran Church, 1701 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-234-7440.
SLO Bytes Computer Users
12:45 to 3:30 p.m.
Monthly meeting of the SLO Bytes Computer Users Group. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-478-0826.
Son of the Velvet Rat
1 to 4 p.m.
Songwriters at Play. Sculpterra Winery, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
‘The Exterminating Angel’
2 p.m.
Met Live in HD. Opera by Thomas Adès. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12. 805-756-4849.
‘Period of Adjustment’
3 to 5 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.
Wildlife Photography Demonstration
3 to 5 p.m.
Brady Cabe shares photography tips. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Dance Lessons
4 to 5 p.m.
Youth East Coast Swing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-491-1059.
Dance Lessons
5 to 6 p.m., 6 to 7 p.m.
East Coast Swing intermediate 5 to 6 p.m., beginning 6 to 7 p.m., followed by free open dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $5 (Free for new students). 805-491-1059.
Gypsy Jazz
6 to 9 p.m.
Gypsy Jazz, featuring Ben Arthur and Ron Mileur. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
