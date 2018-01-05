12 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Jan. 6

Estero Bluffs Rocks
9 a.m.
Learn about rocks that tectonic forces along the coast. Meet in lot 1 mile north of end of divided section of Highway 1, north of Cayucos. 2 miles. Estero Bluffs. Free. 805-772-2694.
Elfin Forest Work Party
9 a.m. to Noon
Small Wilderness Area Preservation program needs help with weeding, trail trimming and other tasks. El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, north end of 15th St., off Santa Ysabel, Los Osos. Free. www.elfin-forest.org, 805-528-0392.
Peace Literacy
10 a.m.
Paul K. Chappell gives a workshop on peace literacy skills. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-238-9800.
San Luis Obispo County YMCA Open House
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fitness class demonstrations, giveaways, prizes and children’s activities. YMCA, 1020 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8235.
Magic Show
10:30 a.m.
Magic by magician extraordinaire, Jim Wilson. Community Room, San Luis Obispo City/County Library, 995 Palm St., SLO. Free. 805-781-4781.
Martin Paris
1 to 4 p.m.
Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Music with Mini Melodies
2 p.m.
Make music together in the library with your little ones. Ages 0-6 and families. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Ikora Harp Concert
2 p.m.
A music and educational program featuring the exotic West African Kora harp. Community Room, San Luis Obispo City/County Library, 995 Palm St., SLO. Free. 805-781-5783.
Bugs Up Close
2 p.m.
Learn and explore bugs and their lives. Ages 3 and up. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Free. 805-772-6394.
High Life Cajun Band
5 to 8:30 p.m.
Potluck supper followed by High Life Cajun Band. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Donations. 805-215-3238.
Art After Dark Paso
6 to 9 p.m.
Venues host art exhibits and more. Various locations, downtown Paso Robles. Free. 805-544-9251.
‘Period of Adjustment’
7:30 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.
