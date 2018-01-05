Tyson Raemond Escobedo, 13, who’s been missing from his Santa Maria home since Thursday afternoon.
Santa Maria police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

January 05, 2018 11:48 AM

Santa Maria police are searching for a teenager who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Tyson Raemond Escobedo, 13, was last seen at his home on the 900 block of West Donovan Road, according to a Nixle alert sent by the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police believe Tyson left home after he had a disagreement with family members. He was still missing as of 1:25 a.m. Friday.

Tyson is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about Tyson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

