Santa Maria police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Santa Maria police are searching for a teenager who went missing Thursday afternoon.
Tyson Raemond Escobedo, 13, was last seen at his home on the 900 block of West Donovan Road, according to a Nixle alert sent by the Santa Maria Police Department.
Police believe Tyson left home after he had a disagreement with family members. He was still missing as of 1:25 a.m. Friday.
Tyson is described as Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5-foot-3 and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information about Tyson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden
