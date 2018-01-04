Cal Poly 80 UCSB 79

Luke Meikle celebrates with head coach Joe Callero after Meikle won the game with three consecutive free throws. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
David Middlecamp
dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Gabe Vincent and Josh Martin of Cal Poly scramble for the ball. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Victor Joseph shoots. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Marellus Garrick shoots. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Marcus Jackson of UCSB shoots as Mark Crowe of Cal Poly defends. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Karlis Garoza rebounds. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Donovan Fields shoots. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
UCSB takes the lead as time runs down on a three pointer. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Luke Meikle is fouled as the clock runs down. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Luke Meikle made 3 consecutive freethrows. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Luke Meikle watches his third freethrow fall in to take the lead. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Luke Meikle watches his third freethrow fall in to take the lead. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
Luke Meikle and team celebrate the rivalry win. Cal Poly hosted UCSB in the men's basketball conference opener.
