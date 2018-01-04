Kmart is closing one of its SLO County locations

Sears Holdings announced it is closing more “unprofitable” Kmart and Sears stores around the country, including the store in Arroyo Grande.

The company will shutter 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores between early March and April 2018.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size,” the company announced in a news release Thursday. “In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

The Arroyo Grande store, located at 1570 W Branch St., is slated for closure in early April, according to the release.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The location in Atascadero will remain open.

According to the release, eligible associates impacted by the store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at surrounding Kmart or Sears stores. Liquidation sales will begin Jan. 12.

The company shuttered its Sears location in San Luis Obispo last summer, after 89 years in the county.