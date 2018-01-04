7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 5

Adult Coloring Book Group
10 a.m.
A drop-in adult coloring book session. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. www.artcentermorrobay.org, 805-772-2504.
Brown Bag Concert
Never miss a local story.
Noon
Phil Sillas performs. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Birding for Beginners
2 to 4 p.m.
Learn how to master birding as a hobby. Binoculars helpful but not necessary. Less than 1 mile. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
More than 30 venues host art exhibitions. Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.
Kris Kristofferson
7 to 10:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter, actor, writer. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $47 to $57. fremontslo.com.
‘Period of Adjustment’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.
Dirty Cello
8 to 10:30 p.m.
Blues and bluegrass. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10. 805-227-6800.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments