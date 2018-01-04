Artist Kris Kristofferson.
Artist Kris Kristofferson. Laura Roberts Invision/AP
Artist Kris Kristofferson. Laura Roberts Invision/AP

Local

7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Jan. 5

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 04, 2018 01:36 PM

Adult Coloring Book Group

10 a.m.

A drop-in adult coloring book session. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. www.artcentermorrobay.org, 805-772-2504.

Brown Bag Concert

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noon

Phil Sillas performs. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

Birding for Beginners

2 to 4 p.m.

Learn how to master birding as a hobby. Binoculars helpful but not necessary. Less than 1 mile. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.

Art After Dark

6 to 9 p.m.

More than 30 venues host art exhibitions. Various locations, downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.

Kris Kristofferson

7 to 10:30 p.m.

Singer-songwriter, actor, writer. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $47 to $57. fremontslo.com.

‘Period of Adjustment’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $21.69 to $26.87.

Dirty Cello

8 to 10:30 p.m.

Blues and bluegrass. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10. 805-227-6800.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  

Videos

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay 0:44

Take a break: Watch otters big and small hang out in Morro Bay
Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay 0:42

Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay
Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California 1:14

Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California

View More Video