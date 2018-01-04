Highway 41 now open after car crash into power pole in Atascadero

Update 1:15 p.m.
Highway 41 is now open in both directions, Caltrans said. About 370 customers are still without power, according to PG&E, and power is not expected to be restored until 11:59 p.m.
Original post
A single-car crash on Highway 41 at Old Morro Road East in Atascadero resulted in downed power lines and a full closure of Highway 41, officials said.
The crash happened about 10 a.m., when a vehicle crashed into a power pole, according to Atascadero Police Sgt. Caleb Davis. The crash was “weather-related,” Davis said.
No one was injured, Davis said, but officials closed the road in both directions because of the downed lines. According to PG&E’s outage map, 594 customers in the area are experiencing an outage.
As of about 11:10 a.m., PG&E crews were on their way to repair the pole and the downed lines, but were on an “extended delay,” Davis said.
Davis said there was no estimate for when the road would reopen, but said it would be at least a few hours. He added that Caltrans crews were on their way to try and reopen at least one lane of traffic.
“Be safe, especially when it’s wet this time of year,” Davis said.
