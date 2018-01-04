4 people, including children, jump out of 2nd-story window to escape fire in Paso Robles

Thirteen people have been displaced and one person has been injured after an apartment fire on Ebony Road in Paso Robles.
The Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services responded to the fire about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-story apartment and stairwell. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other apartments.
But the initial apartment was occupied and the exit was blocked by fire — two adults and two children had to jump from their second-story window to escape. One of the adults was taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital for leg injuries after the fall.
Though the fire was contained by 2:30 a.m., 13 residents of the complex needed housing from Red Cross.
Never miss a local story.
Responding agencies included Paso Robles Fire, Cal Fire SLO County, Atascadero City Fire, Templeton Fire and San Miguel Fire.
Kayla Missman: 805-781-7965
Comments