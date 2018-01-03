More Videos

  • Visit the monarch butterflies in Pismo Beach

    Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove.

5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Jan. 4

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

January 03, 2018 02:02 PM

E-device and Basic Computer Skills Help

8:30 to 10 a.m.

Learn how to use your e-device, or learn basic computer skills. Registration required. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.

Kids Craft Day in Clay

10 a.m. to Noon

A workshop with hands-on instruction in the art of clay-working basics. Zest It Up, 8793 Plata Lane, Atascadero. $27 (discount for multiple kids). 805-235-2036.

Monarch Butterfly Grove

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.

Native American art

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Learn about the art of local Native Americans; do a project inspired by these designs. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3 adults; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.

Adult Zumba

7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Burn calories with Zumba. Banquet Room A, Centennial Park Community Center, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $5 drop-in fee. 805-237-3994.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

