5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Jan. 4

E-device and Basic Computer Skills Help
8:30 to 10 a.m.
Learn how to use your e-device, or learn basic computer skills. Registration required. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
Kids Craft Day in Clay
Never miss a local story.
10 a.m. to Noon
A workshop with hands-on instruction in the art of clay-working basics. Zest It Up, 8793 Plata Lane, Atascadero. $27 (discount for multiple kids). 805-235-2036.
Monarch Butterfly Grove
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.
Native American art
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Learn about the art of local Native Americans; do a project inspired by these designs. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3 adults; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
Adult Zumba
7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
Burn calories with Zumba. Banquet Room A, Centennial Park Community Center, 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles. $5 drop-in fee. 805-237-3994.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments