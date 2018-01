More Videos 0:42 Take in the sights of a beautiful beach day in Morro Bay Pause 2:56 Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 0:42 What is the #BishopMelon in SLO? 1:14 Spectacular ocean sunset in Pismo Beach, California 2:45 NASA's to-do list for 2018 includes visiting an asteroid and a journey to the sun 0:53 Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO 0:52 'King tides' cause dramatic sea level shifts in SLO County 1:41 How prepared are you for an earthquake? 0:21 Mountain lion cubs caught on camera outside SLO home 0:37 Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How prepared are you for an earthquake? FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Courtesy of FEMA

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Courtesy of FEMA