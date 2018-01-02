Diablo Canyon early-warning sirens will be tested this week

More Videos

Thousands take the plunge at 2018 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos 1:39

Thousands take the plunge at 2018 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

Pause
Inmate's best friend: CMC program pairs prisoners with training dogs 1:57

Inmate's best friend: CMC program pairs prisoners with training dogs

CMC inmates take a different approach to training service dogs 0:43

CMC inmates take a different approach to training service dogs

Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO 0:53

Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO

Mountain lion cubs caught on camera outside SLO home 0:21

Mountain lion cubs caught on camera outside SLO home

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Central Coast Alumni for Recovery co-founder talks about his dark path with drugs 2:42

Central Coast Alumni for Recovery co-founder talks about his dark path with drugs

Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra 2:03

Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO 0:42

Kids enjoy the new playground at Sinsheimer Park in SLO

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera 1:11

Drama of Northern California fires caught on camera

  • Inside Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant

    Take a closer look at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach. California's last operating nuclear power plant will close in 2025, owner Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has announced.

Take a closer look at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach. California's last operating nuclear power plant will close in 2025, owner Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has announced. Courtesy of Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
Take a closer look at Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant near Avila Beach. California's last operating nuclear power plant will close in 2025, owner Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has announced. Courtesy of Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

Local

Diablo Canyon early-warning sirens will be tested this week

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

January 02, 2018 10:07 AM

Officials are testing the early-warning system sirens in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

Each of the 131 sirens in the zone, which stretches from the Nipomo Mesa to Cayucos, will be given a low-volume growl test for a period of a few seconds, the agency said.

The tests are conducted on each siren individually over the two-day period, so officials can’t pinpoint the exact times each siren will go off, though most people won’t notice the growl tests, the Office of Emergency Services said.

When the sirens go off during an emergency, people should tune in to their local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more information about the siren system or emergency preparedness, visit the Office of Emergency Services website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/OES or call 805-781-5011.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands take the plunge at 2018 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

View More Video