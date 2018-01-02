Diablo Canyon early-warning sirens will be tested this week

Officials are testing the early-warning system sirens in the Diablo Canyon Emergency Planning Zone on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

Each of the 131 sirens in the zone, which stretches from the Nipomo Mesa to Cayucos, will be given a low-volume growl test for a period of a few seconds, the agency said.

The tests are conducted on each siren individually over the two-day period, so officials can’t pinpoint the exact times each siren will go off, though most people won’t notice the growl tests, the Office of Emergency Services said.

When the sirens go off during an emergency, people should tune in to their local television or radio station for emergency information and instructions.

For more information about the siren system or emergency preparedness, visit the Office of Emergency Services website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/OES or call 805-781-5011.