Meet the first baby born in SLO County in 2018

Watch Cal Poly's 2018 Rose Parade Float make its way through Pasadena

Watch thousands brave the cold Pacific Ocean at the Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

How Cal Poly engineering students made the 2018 Rose Parade float 'take flight'

Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO

Mountain lion cubs caught on camera outside SLO home

Inmate's best friend: CMC program pairs prisoners with training dogs

Bald eagle delights visitors at Atascadero Lake

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Thousands take the plunge at 2018 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

    Thousands of people, many in costume, gathered at the Cayucos Pier for the 37th annual Polar Bear Dip on New Year's Day 2018.

Elvis, a bunch of bananas and thousands more take the plunge in Cayucos

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

January 01, 2018 06:45 PM

A tradition for some, a bucket list item for others: Thousands of people ventured to Cayucos on a sunny, mild New Year’s Day to welcome 2018 by plunging into the Pacific Ocean.

An estimated crowd of 3,800 attended the fun and festive 37th annual Carlin Soule Memorial Polar Bear Dip, with many forgoing their usual beachwear in favor of colorful costumes. More than half actually got into the water, organizers said.

One group dashed into the sea in matching banana outfits. Another dressed as the Blues Brothers. Several pirates turned out for the event. Elvis was there. Even two inflatable dinosaurs got in on the fun.

The plunge occurred promptly at noon, while hundreds of spectators watched from the railing of the Caycuos Pier. A Coast Guard cutter cruised just outside the surf line, and several lifeguards stood by to handle any emergencies.

Phil Howard, with C and H Productions, handed out various awards, including farthest distance traveled – Australia – and oldest attendee – 83.

