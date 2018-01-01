Elderly man reported missing in Grover Beach is found

Update, 12:45 p.m.
Authorities report that they have located the missing 79-year-old man and that he is back with his family.
Members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, the SLO County Search and Rescue team and Grover Beach Police Department took part in search efforts. Authorities say a Project Lifesaver bracelet was “very instrumental” in locating Louis Angel Lopez. Lopez is “unharmed and is in good spirits,” according to Grover Beach police.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Original story
Grover Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old man with dementia who went missing early Monday morning.
Louis Angel Lopez was last seen in the area of the 300 block of North 10th Street in Grover Beach about 4:30 a.m. He was wearing a gray long-sleeved thermal shirt and dark blue lounge pants, according to a news release from the police department.
Police say Lopez is known to frequent the areas of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue in Grover Beach and Halcyon Road and Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande.
Lopez is 5-foot-9, 155 pounds, has brown eyes and white hair.
Police ask that anyone who sees Lopez or has additional information call 911 or the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4511.
