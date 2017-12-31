John Lindsey
SLO County weather forecast for the week of Jan. 1

By John Lindsey

Special to The Tribune

December 31, 2017 01:24 PM

Here is this week’s weather forecast by PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

Mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies will continue through Tuesday, as a pattern of gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds develops during the night and morning hours, shifting out of the west to southeast during the afternoon.

The high temperatures on New Year’s Day will reach the low to mid-70s in the coastal valleys and North County, while the beaches will reach the high 60s.

A shift toward a wet-weather pattern will occur Wednesday, as a 1,008-millibar low-pressure system will approach the Central Coast from the southwest. This will produce fresh to strong (19 to 31) southerly winds along the coastline and will spread rain showers across much of San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties during the day. Between 0.25 and 0.50 of an inch of rain is expected Wednesday. As this low-pressure system drifts northward late Wednesday into Thursday, scattered rain showers will continue across the region. The relatively mild nature of this low-pressure system means snow levels will remain above 7,500 feet, with only light snow accumulations expected across the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

A cooler and potentially more organized weather system could drop into the Central Coast on Friday and should produce around 1 inch of rain. Snow levels are forecast to drop to 5,500 feet. Unsettled weather will continue into the following week.

Surf report

A 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 16-second period) will arrive along our coastline Monday, increasing to 3 to 5 feet (with an 11- to 15-second period) Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

A 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 14- to 17-second period) will arrive along the coastline Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. Combined with Wednesday and Thursday's northwesterly swell will be 2- to 3-foot southerly (180-degree, shallow-water) seas. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (295-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 11- to 14-second period) will arrive along our coastline Friday, increasing to 5 to 7 feet with the same period this weekend.

Seawater temperatures will range between 57 and 59 degrees through Monday, increasing to 57 and 60 degrees Tuesday into Friday.

At PG&E, the safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Rain this week will reduce driver visibility and may produce slippery road conditions. Please slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

John Lindsey’s Weekly Forecast is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant marine meteorologist and media relations representative. Contact him at pgeweather@pge.com. Follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

31 67

33 70

33 68

37 72

35 72

35 70

36 72

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

38 69

42 72

45 71

45 78

43 75

42 71

44 74

