More Videos

Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO 0:53

Take a look inside the closest cannabis shop to SLO

Pause
Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena 0:57

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena

Bald eagle delights visitors at Atascadero Lake 0:44

Bald eagle delights visitors at Atascadero Lake

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

6 tips for keeping rats away 0:53

6 tips for keeping rats away

CMC inmates learn about cooking with the help of Cuesta College class 1:51

CMC inmates learn about cooking with the help of Cuesta College class

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety 0:52

SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1 1:19

Take a tour of the tiny town of Harmony off Highway 1

Watch clips from Zac Efron's latest movie, 'The Greatest Showman' 1:41

Watch clips from Zac Efron's latest movie, 'The Greatest Showman'

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods 0:56

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

  • Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

    Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, which will be legal in California starting Jan. 1.

Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, which will be legal in California starting Jan. 1. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Brad Branan
Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, which will be legal in California starting Jan. 1. Paul Kitagaki Jr. Brad Branan

Local

Confused about local cannabis laws? SLO County wants to hear from you

By Monica Vaughan

mvaughan@thetribunenews.com

December 30, 2017 01:04 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 1 MINUTES AGO

If you’re confused about state laws and local regulations regarding commercial cannabis, you’re not alone.

“A lot of people don’t know what’s legal or where it’s legal,” Whitney Szentesi, a communications analyst with San Luis Obispo County, said. “We want to create more clarity on laws. Before we can do that, we need to understand where the confusion is.”

In that effort, she’s pushing an online survey and kindly asks for your participation. You can find the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/CountySLOCannabis2017.

Here is an overview of the new laws:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪  On Monday, commercial sales of recreational marijuana will be legal for businesses that have been licensed by the state of California. That’s a result of Proposition 64, which voters passed in 2016.

▪  The system gives power to local jurisdictions — cities and counties — to create rules and regulations over the cannabis industry.

▪  San Luis Obispo County passed an ordinance that goes into effect Sunday. That rule only applies to unincorporated areas of the county. In other words, every area of the county outside of these cities: Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo.

▪  The county ordinance allows businesses to apply for a conditional land-use permit to operate various kinds of commercial cannabis activities in certain zones. It also restricts personal gardens to six plants that must be grown indoors, such as in a house or garage.

Learn more about SLO County’s cannabis rules on their website.

Monica Vaughan: 805-781-7930, @MonicaLVaughan

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

Bald eagle delights visitors at Atascadero Lake

View More Video