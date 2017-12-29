Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Department moves to a new location

Grover Beach’s Parks and Recreation Department is now closer to the daily hustle and bustle of its services.
The department moved into a space in the Community Center, located at 1230 Trouville Ave., in late December. The center is already home to many of the department’s services, including its Tiny Tots Enrichment program and adult classes.
Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson said the department was moved to make room at City Hall for several new positions created with this year’s budget in code compliance and tech support — though it also makes the department even more accessible for residents.
“It gives Parks and Recreation the opportunity to interact with the teachers, and workers there, but also with the customers and clients face-to-face,” he said.
Never miss a local story.
Communications for the department are still being handled through City Hall, though, so mail should be sent to 154 S. 8th St., not the new location.
The department is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments