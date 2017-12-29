New Year’s fireworks in SLO County will come with a $2,000 fine

Authorities want to remind residents and visitors planning to celebrate the New Year on the Central Coast that all fireworks are illegal in San Luis Obispo County.

Because of “exceptionally dry conditions” and “significant fire danger” still present in the county, Cal Fire issued a public reminder Friday that the use, sale and possession of fireworks will come at a price.

“Violation will result in a misdemeanor citation with a $2,000 fine,” Cal Fire said in a news release.

State regulated “safe and sane” fireworks — those that do not have aerial effects of explode — are only legal to use, sell and possess within the following jurisdictions:

▪ San Miguel Community Services District

▪ Templeton Community Services District

▪ City of Arroyo Grande

▪ City of Grover Beach

▪ Oceano Community Services District

The use of all fireworks is prohibited in all other areas of San Luis Obispo County, Cal Fire said.

Additionally, the use of airborne paper lanterns, known as “sky lanterns” or “Chinese lanterns,” also is prohibited by ordinance in San Luis Obispo County unless approved by Cal Fire.

“With the large amount of dry grass present throughout the area, any activity that could spark a wildfire, including the use of safe and sane fireworks and sky lanterns, should be strictly avoided,” Cal Fire said. “Anyone responsible for starting a wildfire may incur civil and/or criminal penalties, including reimbursement of all suppression costs.”