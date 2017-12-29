Responders help a climber who got stuck halfway down a cliff near Cave Landing. Crews towed her away from the cliff on a paddleboard and the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol transported her to an Avila Beach pier.
Woman rescued from cliff near Pirate’s Cove, gets paddleboard escort to Avila

By Lindsey Holden

December 29, 2017 12:02 PM

Fire crews on Thursday rescued a woman from the side of a cliff west of Cave Landing near Avila Beach.

Crews arrived on scene about 3:30 p.m. after they were notified that the woman had become stuck, according to Cal Fire.

The Cave Landing area — located just east of Avila Beach — is home to Pirate’s Cove, the county’s only nude beach, and the Ontario Ridge Trail.

Responders helped lower the woman — who was uninjured but stuck halfway down the cliff — onto the rocky beach below.

They then used paddleboards to tow her to a waiting Port San Luis Harbor Patrol boat, which transported her to Harford Pier in Avila Beach, according to Cal Fire.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

