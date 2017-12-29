Woman rescued from cliff near Pirate’s Cove, gets paddleboard escort to Avila

Fire crews on Thursday rescued a woman from the side of a cliff west of Cave Landing near Avila Beach.
Crews arrived on scene about 3:30 p.m. after they were notified that the woman had become stuck, according to Cal Fire.
The Cave Landing area — located just east of Avila Beach — is home to Pirate’s Cove, the county’s only nude beach, and the Ontario Ridge Trail.
Responders helped lower the woman — who was uninjured but stuck halfway down the cliff — onto the rocky beach below.
They then used paddleboards to tow her to a waiting Port San Luis Harbor Patrol boat, which transported her to Harford Pier in Avila Beach, according to Cal Fire.
