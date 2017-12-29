The most-viewed videos of the year included footage of the Thomas Fire, Mud Creek Slide, Carrizo Plain wildfliwers and the destruction of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.
The most-viewed videos of the year included footage of the Thomas Fire, Mud Creek Slide, Carrizo Plain wildfliwers and the destruction of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.
The most-viewed videos of the year included footage of the Thomas Fire, Mud Creek Slide, Carrizo Plain wildfliwers and the destruction of the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge.

Local

From mudslides to killer whales: The 10 most-watched videos of 2017

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

December 29, 2017 11:54 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

Coverage of the devastating Thomas Fire in December and the massive Mud Creek Slide in May drew a lot of attention on sanluisobispo.com in 2017.

Three of the 10 most-watched videos, based on views, had to do with the Mud Creek Slide the wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur in the spring.

A killer whale sighting off Avila Beach, a close encounter with a mountain lion and a man running for his life from the Hill Fire also got viewers’ attention.

Here’s a look back at the top videos this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Note, Jen/Chris/Kayla: Subheads are linked to the actual stories, with the link directly to the video page below.)

(1) See the massive Mud Creek slide that’s wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

(2) Big Sur’s Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

(3) Rocks tumble down in up-close look at Hwy. 1 landslide in Big Sur

(4) Rare killer whale sighting off Avila Beach captured on video

(5) ‘Vanished Hero’: SLO native and WWII fighter pilot Elwyn Righetti

(6) Santa Margarita lake spills over

(7) Dramatic images of the fire burning near Ventura

(8) Catch the ‘fleeting beauty’ of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

(9) Mountain lion stares down SLO County hikers in frightening encounter in the Sierra

(10) Man runs for his life as Hill Fire chases him off Huer Huero Road property

  Comments  

Videos

Cal Poly Rose Parade float gets police escort to Pasadena

View More Video