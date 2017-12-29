10 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 30

More Videos 0:43 CMC inmates take a different approach to training service dogs Pause 0:59 SLO defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu to run for Superior Court judge 0:42 The #BishopMelon is back 1:15 Dramatic images of the fire burning near Ventura 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers 1:44 Retiring Assistant DA Lee Cunningham reflects on a lifetime in law enforcement 0:35 SLO's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:52 SLO homeowners near Avila Ranch project are worried about traffic, safety Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Visit the monarch butterflies in Pismo Beach Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove. Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

