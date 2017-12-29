More Videos

  Visit the monarch butterflies in Pismo Beach

    Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove.

Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove.
Thousands of monarch butterflies have filled the eucalyptus trees at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. California State Parks docent Jan Ojerholm talks about the butterfly grove. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

10 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 30

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 29, 2017 11:22 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Monarch Butterfly Grove

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Docent talks held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily (rain cancels). Highway 1, half mile south of Pismo Beach.Pismo Beach Monarch Grove, 455 S. Dolliver St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-548-0390.

‘Triplicity’

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rod Steelman, Dorothy Riggs and Greg Wilkins. FrameWorks, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-542-9000.

White’s Point Vistas

11 a.m.

A short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Tide Pools at Corallina Cove

1 p.m.

Learn local history while walking 2 miles along the bluffs looking for sea birds, whales, seals and otters. Meet at Bluff Trailhead, near the Spooner Ranch House. Montaña de Oro State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.

The KWCombo

1 to 4 p.m.

Live music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

Critter Competition

2 to 3:30 p.m.

Test yourself against the capabilities of a variety of critters. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3 for adults; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.

Beach Exploration and Tidepooling

2 to 4 p.m.

Meet at the the Coastal Discovery Center to explore San Simeon Beach at low tide. Arrive15 minutes early. Call 805-927-6575 to RSVP. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-6575.

‘The Holiday Extravaganza’

7 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol,” plus fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.

‘Period of Adjustment’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.

Improv Comedy Show

8 to 10 p.m.

Improvisational comedy. Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-242-3109.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

