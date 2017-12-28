“Ladies on Gondola” by Cheryl Strahl is featured in the photography exhibition “Carnevale Di Venezia,” running through Sunday at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art.
Local

7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 29

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 28, 2017 05:18 PM

‘Carnevale Di Venezia’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photography by Peggy Jansson and Cheryl Strahl. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., SLO. Free. 805-543-8562.

‘Little Treasures’

Noon to 4 p.m.

Group exhibition featuring works of art priced under $100. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.

‘Phantom Project 8’

1 to 7 p.m.

Original prints by Central Coast Printmakers. The Pop-Up Gallery, 959 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Kelp Holdfast Dissection

2 to 4 p.m.

Pull apart freshly collected kelp holdfasts to look at the critters under the microscope. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. $3 for adults; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.

Charlie Shoemake

6 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

‘Period of Adjustment’

7:30 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.

Buckethead

9 p.m.

Underground and experimental music. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27. fremontslo.com.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

