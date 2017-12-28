7 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 29

‘Carnevale Di Venezia’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photography by Peggy Jansson and Cheryl Strahl. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., SLO. Free. 805-543-8562.
‘Little Treasures’
Noon to 4 p.m.
Group exhibition featuring works of art priced under $100. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.
‘Phantom Project 8’
1 to 7 p.m.
Original prints by Central Coast Printmakers. The Pop-Up Gallery, 959 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Kelp Holdfast Dissection
2 to 4 p.m.
Pull apart freshly collected kelp holdfasts to look at the critters under the microscope. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. $3 for adults; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
Charlie Shoemake
6 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
‘Period of Adjustment’
7:30 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.
Buckethead
9 p.m.
Underground and experimental music. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27. fremontslo.com.
