Give the gift of life, get the gift of lunch in annual blood drive

Donate blood — and get a free lunch.
United Blood Services is having its 31st annual Gift of Life Blood Drive now through Jan. 5. Participants receive a lunch certificate to F. McLintocks.
The drive is held at United Blood Services’ San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria locations. Residents of the North County can visit the mobile drive, located at the Walmart in Paso Robles. The mobile drive will be held on Jan. 2, 3, and 4.
The drive is open at all locations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. United Blood Services asks that anyone interested in donating blood make an appointment by calling 805-543-4290, ext. 0, or booking an appointment online at www.blood4life.org.
The San Luis Obispo location is at 4119 Broad St., Suite 100, and the Santa Maria location is at 1770 S. Broadway.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
