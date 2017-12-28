40 gallons of diesel spilled in Arroyo Grande store parking lot

About 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled in the parking lot of JJ’s Market in Arroyo Grande on Thursday morning.
The incident happened about 6:30 a.m., when the driver of a tractor-trailer reported that he hit a curb and knocked off the bottom fuel drain valve, causing the spill, according to the California Highway Patrol. Some of the fuel did go into a drain, the CHP said.
Cal Fire firefighters were on scene working to stop the spread of the spill and conduct environmental cleanup, Cal Fire said. By about 8:20 a.m., Cal Fire said their firefighters were being released from the scene and the incident was being turned over to County Environmental Health.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
