Firefighters save cat from apartment fire in Paso

Firefighters responding to an apartment fire on Wednesday confined it to one unit — and rescued a trapped cat, officials said.
About 6:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of an apartment on fire in the 1400 block of Vine Street. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from one apartment in a one-story duplex, officials said.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to that one unit and kept it from spreading to other apartments and a home, according to a news release. During that time, firefighters rescued and resuscitated a cat who was trapped in one of the smoke-filled apartments, officials said.
The Paso Robles Police Department took the cat to Atascadero Pet Hospital, where it is in good condition, according to a news release.
The apartment was occupied at the time of the fire, but no one was hurt in the blaze.
The fire was contained about 6:45 p.m., and the cause is under investigation.
