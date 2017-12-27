5 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, Dec. 28

E-device and Basic Computer Skills Help
8:30 to 10 a.m.
Learn how to use your e-device, or learn basic computer skills. Registration required. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free.
‘Little Gems for the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Work by local artists on canvases measuring 8 by 8 inches and 12 by 12 inches. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Free. 805-927-8190.
‘Phantom Project 8’
1 to 7 p.m.
Original prints by Central Coast Printmakers. The Pop-Up Gallery, 959 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Animal Scat and Tracks
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Learn about all kinds of animal scat. Study tracks and make a model of one to take home. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road. $3 for adults; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
‘The Holiday Extravaganza’
7 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol,” plus fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.
