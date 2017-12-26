Congressman Salud Carbajal visits troops in Iraq for Christmas

Instead of Christmas dinner at home on the Central Coast, 24th District Rep. Salud Carbajal celebrated the holiday by eating turkey in a mess hall thousands of miles away, surrounded by troops.
Carbajal visited Monday with California troops deployed to Iraq, according to a post on the congressman’s Facebook page.
“While many of us celebrate the holidays at home with our families, let us not forget the service members spending their Christmas abroad serving our nation,” he wrote in the post. “Happy holidays and thank you for your sacrifice.”
Calls to Carbajal’s office for comment on why he visited the area were not returned Tuesday.
Never miss a local story.
Carbjal represents the 24th Congressional District, which includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, plus parts of Ventura County.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments