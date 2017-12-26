Here’s how to get rid of your Christmas tree in SLO County

More Videos

The #BishopMelon is back 0:42

The #BishopMelon is back

Pause
Retiring DA Lee Cunningham reflects on a lifetime in law enforcement 1:44

Retiring DA Lee Cunningham reflects on a lifetime in law enforcement

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 1:14

What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy 2:42

How to keep your Christmas tree from turning into a tragedy

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos 0:37

A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over'

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

  • Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

    As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle.

As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
As Americans decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is reminding consumers of decorating dangers. The agency demonstrated some of the hazards at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. "Make sure your live Christmas tree has plenty of water, keep lit candles away from flammable items, and use caution when standing on a ladder or a chair to hang decorations," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Local

Here’s how to get rid of your Christmas tree in SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

December 26, 2017 02:33 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

It’s that time of year when Christmas has passed but your tree is still looming in your living room like the party guest who refuses to leave.

If you’re a customer of San Luis Garbage, Mission Country Disposal, Morro Bay Garbage or South County Sanitary, you’ll be able to get rid of your tree between Jan. 8 and 12, according to the Nipomo Community Services District.

Workers will come get your tree during the regularly scheduled trash pickup. Officials ask that trees be cut into 4 ft. sections and put in either the green waste cart or at the curb. Stands must be removed from the trees.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Flocked trees or trees with tinsel on them will be removed as trash. Those trees also need to be cut up and put in the garbage can, and require an additional fee to get rid of, officials said. Commercial businesses need to pay for tree-disposal service.

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

The #BishopMelon is back

View More Video