Here’s how to get rid of your Christmas tree in SLO County

It’s that time of year when Christmas has passed but your tree is still looming in your living room like the party guest who refuses to leave.

If you’re a customer of San Luis Garbage, Mission Country Disposal, Morro Bay Garbage or South County Sanitary, you’ll be able to get rid of your tree between Jan. 8 and 12, according to the Nipomo Community Services District.

Workers will come get your tree during the regularly scheduled trash pickup. Officials ask that trees be cut into 4 ft. sections and put in either the green waste cart or at the curb. Stands must be removed from the trees.

Flocked trees or trees with tinsel on them will be removed as trash. Those trees also need to be cut up and put in the garbage can, and require an additional fee to get rid of, officials said. Commercial businesses need to pay for tree-disposal service.