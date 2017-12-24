Santa takes last-minute gift requests in Paso Robles

Santa Claus had enough spare time before his night Christmas Eve to pay a visit to children at City Park, 12th and Park streets, in Paso Robles during the afternoon.
Santa (aka Charley Carlin of Atascadero) held forth in the Paso Robles Main Street Association Santa’s House as kids dropped by to share late additions to their Christmas lists — the ones they may have forgotten to include in their letters to the North Pole this year.
It was Santa’s final appearance this year at City Park. He arrived downtown Dec. 2 during the Christmas Light Parade and also participated in the Vine Street Victorian Showcase on Dec. 9, along with the Victorian Teddy Bear Tea on Dec. 16. Most days, however, he could be found from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at his house in City Park.
He’s expected to move back to the North Pole after Christmas.
Comments