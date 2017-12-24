Brothers Lukas Combrink, 7, and his brother Jakob, 5, of Paso Robles, get their photo while waiting to visit Santa on Sunday afternoon in Paso Robles.
Local

Santa takes last-minute gift requests in Paso Robles

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 24, 2017 04:54 PM

Santa Claus had enough spare time before his night Christmas Eve to pay a visit to children at City Park, 12th and Park streets, in Paso Robles during the afternoon.

Santa (aka Charley Carlin of Atascadero) held forth in the Paso Robles Main Street Association Santa’s House as kids dropped by to share late additions to their Christmas lists — the ones they may have forgotten to include in their letters to the North Pole this year.

It was Santa’s final appearance this year at City Park. He arrived downtown Dec. 2 during the Christmas Light Parade and also participated in the Vine Street Victorian Showcase on Dec. 9, along with the Victorian Teddy Bear Tea on Dec. 16. Most days, however, he could be found from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at his house in City Park.

He’s expected to move back to the North Pole after Christmas.

  Comments  

