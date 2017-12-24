Red trombone and gift of music help this Salvation Army bell-ringer spread joy to Nipomo

More Videos 1:22 President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' Pause 1:30 It’s lit: See spectacular holiday light displays from across SLO County 1:54 Salvation Army bell-ringer brings a trombone of joy to Nipomo 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:13 SLO County farmworkers worry cannabis regulations could cut jobs 0:38 Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:41 Marijuana farm fights to overturn SLO County’s new pot rules 1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? 2:38 In photos: Couple's life of adventure across early 1900s California 1:55 What are El Niño and La Niña? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Salvation Army bell-ringer brings a trombone of joy to Nipomo Bruce “Scotty” Scott decided to do something a little different while bell-ringing this holiday season in Nipomo after 15 years of working with the Salvation Army. He brought along his red trombone. Bruce “Scotty” Scott decided to do something a little different while bell-ringing this holiday season in Nipomo after 15 years of working with the Salvation Army. He brought along his red trombone. David Middlecamp The Tribune

