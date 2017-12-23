More Videos

    SLO County knows how to get in the holiday spirit! Check out these stellar Christmas light displays from neighborhoods across the county, from Nipomo to SLO to Atascadero to Paso Robles.

Local

8 things to do in SLO County on Christmas Eve

By Tribune staff

December 23, 2017 02:25 PM

UPDATED December 23, 2017 03:38 PM

SLOcally Made Creative Market Pop-Up

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Handcrafted artisan items for the holiday season from local women. 870 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. https:/slocally-made.com.

Christmas Candlelight Service

10 to 11:15 a.m.

Unity of San Luis Obispo, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-4250.

‘Carnevale Di Venezia’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photography by Peggy Jansson and Cheryl Strahl. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

‘Transparently Apparent’

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Glass artist Nathan Doster. ärt/, 5806 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-3684.

‘Little Treasures’

Noon to 4 p.m.

Group exhibition featuring works of art priced under $100. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.

‘Little Gems for the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Work by local artists on canvases measuring 8 by 8 inches and 12 by 12 inches. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

‘Period of Adjustment’

3 to 5 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.

‘The Holiday Extravaganza’

7 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol,” plus fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

