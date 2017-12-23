8 things to do in SLO County on Christmas Eve

SLOcally Made Creative Market Pop-Up
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Handcrafted artisan items for the holiday season from local women. 870 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. https:/slocally-made.com.
Christmas Candlelight Service
10 to 11:15 a.m.
Unity of San Luis Obispo, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-4250.
‘Carnevale Di Venezia’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photography by Peggy Jansson and Cheryl Strahl. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
‘Transparently Apparent’
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Glass artist Nathan Doster. ärt/, 5806 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-466-3684.
‘Little Treasures’
Noon to 4 p.m.
Group exhibition featuring works of art priced under $100. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.
‘Little Gems for the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Work by local artists on canvases measuring 8 by 8 inches and 12 by 12 inches. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
‘Period of Adjustment’
3 to 5 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.
‘The Holiday Extravaganza’
7 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol,” plus fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.
