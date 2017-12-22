More Videos

Local

SLO County residents have only a few days left to get property tax deduction

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

December 22, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:49 PM

San Luis Obispo County would like you to know that it is unable to accept advance property tax payments for the 2018-19 fiscal year. But, you can still get that property tax deduction for your 2017-18 tax bill, provided you pay it by Dec. 31.

The office of the county auditor has received multiple attempted payments in response to the federal tax reform bill President Donald Trump signed into law Friday, with people “hoping to take deductions for calendar year 2017 federal and state income taxes,” according to a county statement.

The 2018-19 annual secured property tax bills are not available to pay until their regular issuance date in late September or early October 2018, the county said.

The county tax collector is unable to accept payment before bills are issued.

Payments for the second installment of fiscal year 2017-18 annual property taxes may be made at any time, the county said. The second installment is due Feb. 1, and is delinquent by April 10.

County officials said that if you’re going to claim your property tax payment as a deduction on your federal tax return, make sure you have documentation showing you paid it by Dec. 31.

When San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold traveled to Washington, D.C., in November, one of the concerns she shared with White House officials was over how SLO County homeowners could be disproportionately affected by the proposed tax-reform legislation.

Beginning in 2018, couples filing jointly will be limited to an annual combined deduction of no more than $10,000 in state and local income, sales and property taxes.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

    

