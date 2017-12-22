Boil-water notice for Shandon-area residents canceled

The recent boil-water notice for Shandon-area residents is canceled, San Luis Obispo County Public Works announced Friday afternoon.

The notice, which went into effect Tuesday, was issued after a contractor damaged a water line while working near the San Juan Creek Bridge.

“Because water flow was disrupted, flushing of the system was done to remove sediment and assist in maintaining water quality and clarity,” the county said in a statement. “You may experience discolored water, but it is not a health hazard.”

Public Works recommends running hot and cold faucets for 5 to 10 minutes to clear any discolored water from the pipes.

The department thanked Shandon residents for their patience in the statement.

The county also issued a reminder to those working around water lines “to follow all construction protocols and precautions.”