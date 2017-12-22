15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 23

More Videos 1:08 SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County Pause 1:30 It’s lit: See spectacular holiday light displays from across SLO County 1:43 Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach 1:22 President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' 0:38 Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 1:13 SLO County farmworkers worry cannabis regulations could cut jobs 3:37 What is SUP foil surfing? See it for yourself 1:28 Abandoned Sunny Acres in SLO to become housing for mental health clients 0:56 Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods 0:37 Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market A pop-up store focusing on locally made arts and crafts made by women in San Luis Obispo County will be open through the holiday season in the heart of downtown. The temporary store, SLOcally Made, is open through Sunday, December 24, 2017, at 870 Monterey St. Items for sale include leatherwork, weaving, painting, metal-smithing, screen printing and authorship.

A pop-up store focusing on locally made arts and crafts made by women in San Luis Obispo County will be open through the holiday season in the heart of downtown. The temporary store, SLOcally Made, is open through Sunday, December 24, 2017, at 870 Monterey St. Items for sale include leatherwork, weaving, painting, metal-smithing, screen printing and authorship. Joe Johnston The Tribune