15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 23

More Videos

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Pause
It’s lit: See spectacular holiday light displays from across SLO County 1:30

It’s lit: See spectacular holiday light displays from across SLO County

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach 1:43

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach

President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over'

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

SLO County farmworkers worry cannabis regulations could cut jobs 1:13

SLO County farmworkers worry cannabis regulations could cut jobs

What is SUP foil surfing? See it for yourself 3:37

What is SUP foil surfing? See it for yourself

Abandoned Sunny Acres in SLO to become housing for mental health clients 1:28

Abandoned Sunny Acres in SLO to become housing for mental health clients

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods 0:56

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

  • Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

    A pop-up store focusing on locally made arts and crafts made by women in San Luis Obispo County will be open through the holiday season in the heart of downtown. The temporary store, SLOcally Made, is open through Sunday, December 24, 2017, at 870 Monterey St. Items for sale include leatherwork, weaving, painting, metal-smithing, screen printing and authorship.

A pop-up store focusing on locally made arts and crafts made by women in San Luis Obispo County will be open through the holiday season in the heart of downtown. The temporary store, SLOcally Made, is open through Sunday, December 24, 2017, at 870 Monterey St. Items for sale include leatherwork, weaving, painting, metal-smithing, screen printing and authorship. Joe Johnston The Tribune
A pop-up store focusing on locally made arts and crafts made by women in San Luis Obispo County will be open through the holiday season in the heart of downtown. The temporary store, SLOcally Made, is open through Sunday, December 24, 2017, at 870 Monterey St. Items for sale include leatherwork, weaving, painting, metal-smithing, screen printing and authorship. Joe Johnston The Tribune

Local

15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 23

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 22, 2017 12:56 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 01:08 PM

‘Wintering’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

George Asdel, Nixson Borah, Sheri DeBro, Jeri Edwards, Kees Frazier, Sandi Heller and Cheryl Strahl explore the theme of “Wintering.” Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-461-6162.

SLOcally Made Creative Market Pop-Up

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Handcrafted artisan items for the holiday season from local women. 870 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. https:/slocally-made.com.

White’s Point Vistas

11 to 11:45 a.m.

A short, steep walk to view the estuary. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Morro Bay State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.

‘Off the Walls 2017’

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Group exhibition. Paintings, prints, textile arts, sculptures and more. SLO Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.

Thomas Fire Fund fundraiser

Noon to 11 p.m.

Music by Kenny Lee Lewis, Cuesta Ridge, The Croon Dogs and more, plus silent auction and raffle. Otter Rock Café, 885 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $15. 805-772-1420.

Billy Manzik

1 p.m.

Indie folk-rock singer/songwriter. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843

Josh Tarica

1 to 4 p.m.

Piano music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.

‘Little Gems for the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Work by local artists on canvases measuring 8-by-8 and 12-by-12 inches. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

‘Phantom Project 8’

1 to 7 p.m.

Original prints by Central Coast printmakers. The Pop-Up Gallery, 959 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

Snakes, Lizards and Bugs

2 to 4 p.m.

Live specimens and information about them. Specimens may be handled and passed around. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3, adults; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

Improv Comedy Show

8 to 10 p.m.

Improvisational comedy. Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-242-3109.

‘The Holiday Extravaganza’

7 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol,” plus fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.

‘A Christmas Story’

7 to 9 p.m.

Based on the classic movie. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.

‘Period of Adjustment’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  

Videos

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

View More Video