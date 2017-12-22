15 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Dec. 23

‘Wintering’
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
George Asdel, Nixson Borah, Sheri DeBro, Jeri Edwards, Kees Frazier, Sandi Heller and Cheryl Strahl explore the theme of “Wintering.” Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-461-6162.
Never miss a local story.
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Handcrafted artisan items for the holiday season from local women. 870 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. https:/slocally-made.com.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
A short, steep walk to view the estuary. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Morro Bay State Park. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Off the Walls 2017’
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Group exhibition. Paintings, prints, textile arts, sculptures and more. SLO Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
Thomas Fire Fund fundraiser
Noon to 11 p.m.
Music by Kenny Lee Lewis, Cuesta Ridge, The Croon Dogs and more, plus silent auction and raffle. Otter Rock Café, 885 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. $15. 805-772-1420.
Billy Manzik
1 p.m.
Indie folk-rock singer/songwriter. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843
Josh Tarica
1 to 4 p.m.
Piano music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
‘Little Gems for the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Work by local artists on canvases measuring 8-by-8 and 12-by-12 inches. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
‘Phantom Project 8’
1 to 7 p.m.
Original prints by Central Coast printmakers. The Pop-Up Gallery, 959 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Snakes, Lizards and Bugs
2 to 4 p.m.
Live specimens and information about them. Specimens may be handled and passed around. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3, adults; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
Improv Comedy Show
8 to 10 p.m.
Improvisational comedy. Kreuzberg Coffee Co., 685 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-242-3109.
‘The Holiday Extravaganza’
7 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol,” plus fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.
‘A Christmas Story’
7 to 9 p.m.
Based on the classic movie. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
‘Period of Adjustment’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments