Newly appointed San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Jesse Marino is sworn in on December 21, 2017. mfountain@thetribunenews.com

Local

Former prosecutor sworn in as SLO Superior Court’s newest judge

By Matt Fountain

mfountain@thetribunenews.com

December 22, 2017 09:56 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:39 PM

Three weeks after he took the bench, former San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Jesse Marino was officially sworn in as SLO Superior Court’s newest judge in a ceremony Thursday.

Marino, a SLO County prosecutor for nearly 14 years, was joined before a standing room-only crowd by his longtime friend and colleague Judge Craig van Rooyen, with whom he had worked in the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office in the late 1990s.

Van Rooyen, who was also appointed to the local bench more than a year ago, called his friend a “Renaissance man.”

“He’s got a real talent for the law and an instinct for what’s fair,” Van Rooyen said. “I’ve heard ‘natural’ thrown around a few times.”

After accepting his robe, Marino said he was both embarrassed and honored by the turnout, which included members from all sides of the legal and law enforcement community.

“Thank you so much for this honor,” Marino told the crowd. “I promise to do you all proud.”

Marino, 46, was appointed to the bench by Gov. Jerry Brown on Nov. 2, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jac Crawford in March 2016.

Marino has already taken the bench and is currently presiding over misdemeanor cases.

