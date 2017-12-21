Tiny Tim (Bennet Witlieb) and Ebenezer Scrooge (Beau Hickman) appear in a scene from “A Christmas Carol,” part of “The Holiday Extravaganza.” The show through Dec. 31 at the Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville in Oceano.
10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 22

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

December 21, 2017 02:00 PM

‘Little Gems for the Holidays’

1 to 4 p.m.

Work by local artists on canvases measuring 8 by 8 inches and 12 by 12 inches. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

SLOcally Made Creative Market Pop-Up

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Handcrafted artisan items for the holiday season from local women. 870 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. www.sanluisobispocollection.com or slocally-made.com.

Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.

Puppets: It’s a Big Ocean

2 to 3 p.m.

See a baby whale get lost in the ocean, meet a helpful otter and help find his way back to mom. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3 for adults, under 17 free. 805-772-2694.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.

‘The Holiday Extravaganza’

7 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol,” plus fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or, The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.

‘A Christmas Story’

7 to 9 p.m.

Young Ralphie wants a BB gun for Christmas. Based on the classic holiday movie. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.

Nicole Stromsoe

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Jazz, folk, soul, R&B and country. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-227-6800.

‘Period of Adjustment’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.

Bad Santa Christmas Party

10 p.m.

Eat The Wolf and Sam Sharp. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843

