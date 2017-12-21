10 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Dec. 22

‘Little Gems for the Holidays’
1 to 4 p.m.
Work by local artists on canvases measuring 8 by 8 inches and 12 by 12 inches. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
SLOcally Made Creative Market Pop-Up
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Handcrafted artisan items for the holiday season from local women. 870 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. www.sanluisobispocollection.com or slocally-made.com.
Winter Faire and Juried Craft Show
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings, photography and fine crafts. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St. Free. 805-772-2504.
Puppets: It’s a Big Ocean
2 to 3 p.m.
See a baby whale get lost in the ocean, meet a helpful otter and help find his way back to mom. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3 for adults, under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. 805-924-1219.
‘The Holiday Extravaganza’
7 p.m.
“A Christmas Carol,” plus fractured fairy-tale opera “Cinderella, or, The Shoe Must Go On” and “Holiday Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $25 to $29. 805-489-2499.
‘A Christmas Story’
7 to 9 p.m.
Young Ralphie wants a BB gun for Christmas. Based on the classic holiday movie. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $38. 805-786-2440.
Nicole Stromsoe
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Jazz, folk, soul, R&B and country. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10 to $15. 805-227-6800.
‘Period of Adjustment’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The story of two marriages at points of acute crisis. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 828 Main St., Cambria. $20 to $25.
Bad Santa Christmas Party
10 p.m.
Eat The Wolf and Sam Sharp. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843
