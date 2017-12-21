Santa Claus wipes out on a hydrofoil board in Avila Beach

Santa Claus decided to take a pre-Christmas vacation this week in Avila Beach, where he was spotted riding the waves on a hydrofoil board.

Erik Jones of San Luis Obispo said he “coerced” his friend, Ryan Valliere, into donning the Santa suit to cruise around just off the beach Tuesday.

Valliere, who lives in Grover Beach, put on a wetsuit and life jacket under that famous red costume and took to the ocean.

The video, shot by Jones, shows Valliere waving to the camera while being towed around behind an aluminium boat with Avila Beach in the background.

Toward the end of the video, Valliere takes a tumble into the water, which is replayed in slow-motion.

Jones, who regularly posts similar videos on his “Jonesey Time” Facebook page and YouTube channel, said he’s been putting them together for a few years: “It’s kind of fun.”

“Santa needs a break right before Christmas, anyways,” Jones said.