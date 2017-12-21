More Videos

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County 1:08

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

Pause
It’s lit: See spectacular holiday light displays from across SLO County 1:30

It’s lit: See spectacular holiday light displays from across SLO County

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach 1:43

Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach

President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says ObamaCare is 'essentially over'

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market 0:38

Take a look inside the SLOcally Made pop-up market

SLO County farmworkers worry cannabis regulations could cut jobs 1:13

SLO County farmworkers worry cannabis regulations could cut jobs

What is SUP foil surfing? See it for yourself 3:37

What is SUP foil surfing? See it for yourself

Abandoned Sunny Acres in SLO to become housing for mental health clients 1:28

Abandoned Sunny Acres in SLO to become housing for mental health clients

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods 0:56

Brushfire smoke clouds Riverside neighborhoods

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home 0:37

Watch Thomas Fire flames continue to rage behind Montecito home

  • Santa Claus hits the waves on hydrofoil board in Avila Beach

    Erik Jones and his friend, Ryan Valliere, shot a video of Santa Claus hydrofoiling off Avila Beach, California, on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

Erik Jones and his friend, Ryan Valliere, shot a video of Santa Claus hydrofoiling off Avila Beach, California, on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Erik Jones
Erik Jones and his friend, Ryan Valliere, shot a video of Santa Claus hydrofoiling off Avila Beach, California, on Tuesday, December 19, 2017. Erik Jones

Local

Santa Claus wipes out on a hydrofoil board in Avila Beach

By Lindsey Holden

lholden@thetribunenews.com

December 21, 2017 12:57 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 06:30 AM

Santa Claus decided to take a pre-Christmas vacation this week in Avila Beach, where he was spotted riding the waves on a hydrofoil board.

Erik Jones of San Luis Obispo said he “coerced” his friend, Ryan Valliere, into donning the Santa suit to cruise around just off the beach Tuesday.

Valliere, who lives in Grover Beach, put on a wetsuit and life jacket under that famous red costume and took to the ocean.

The video, shot by Jones, shows Valliere waving to the camera while being towed around behind an aluminium boat with Avila Beach in the background.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Toward the end of the video, Valliere takes a tumble into the water, which is replayed in slow-motion.

Jones, who regularly posts similar videos on his “Jonesey Time” Facebook page and YouTube channel, said he’s been putting them together for a few years: “It’s kind of fun.”

“Santa needs a break right before Christmas, anyways,” Jones said.

Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseymholden

Related stories from The Tribune

  Comments  

Videos

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, as seen from SLO County

View More Video